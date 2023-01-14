Lilly's late jumper lifts Brown past Princeton 72-70

Lilly’s jumper with 1:09 left pulled the Bears within two and his 3-pointer 20 seconds later put them in the lead, 68-67. After Matt Allocco put the Tigers back in front with a jumper with 32 seconds left, Lilly hit the game-winning jumper with three seconds left.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Kino Lilly Jr. scored seven points in the final 69 seconds to lift Brown to a 72-70 win over Princeton on Saturday.

Lilly finished with 26 points to lead Brown, hitting 10 for 15 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bears (9-8, 2-2 Ivy League). Paxson Wojcik scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Dan Friday was 3 of 6 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.