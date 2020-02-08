Ian Krishnan had 16 points for the Blue Devils (2-23, 1-11). Jamir Coleman added 11 points. Jamir Reed had 10 points and six rebounds. Xavier Wilson had 4 points and five blocks.
Bryant matches up against Sacred Heart on the road on Thursday. Central Connecticut plays Long Island-Brooklyn at home on Thursday.
