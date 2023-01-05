Lindenwood earns 67-62 win against Little Rock

Childs had five rebounds for the Lions (7-9, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Keenon Cole scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 10, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added 11 rebounds. Kevin Caldwell Jr. was 3-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.