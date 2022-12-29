Lindenwood hosts Hodges and Eastern Illinois

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lindenwood Lions (5-8) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-9) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -4; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts the Lindenwood Lions after Kinyon Hodges scored 22 points in Eastern Illinois’ 92-83 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Panthers have gone 2-4 at home. Eastern Illinois is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 1-6 on the road. Lindenwood gives up 72.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Panthers and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodges is shooting 49.2% and averaging 13.3 points for the Panthers. Kyle Carlesimo is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Advertisement

Chris Childs is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Lions. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article