EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Phillip Russell had 19 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 84-65 win against Lindenwood on Wednesday night in a first-round game of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

The No. 5-seed Redhawks advance to play in the quarterfinals against fourth-seed Tennessee State.

Russell also had five assists and five steals for the Redhawks (16-16). Josh Earley scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Evan Eursher shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.