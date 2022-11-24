Lindenwood visits No. 16 Illinois after Childs' 23-point outing

Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)
Lindenwood did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc. Dain Dainja is shooting 80.0% and averaging 14.0 points for Illinois.
Childs is averaging 17.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for Lindenwood.
