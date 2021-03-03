Fordham had a turnover and missed its last four shots before Lindo iced the game with two free throws with 2.4 seconds to play.
Battle had 17 points for George Washington (5-11), which plays sixth-seeded George Mason in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Chris Austin had 12 points for the Rams (2-12). Joel Soriano added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Cobb had 10 points.
