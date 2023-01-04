Lipscomb and North Alabama face off for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Alabama Lions (9-6, 1-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-7, 0-2 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jacob Ognacevic and the Lipscomb Bisons host Daniel Ortiz and the North Alabama Lions in ASUN action. The Bisons have gone 6-1 in home games. Lipscomb has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions have gone 1-1 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama ranks ninth in the ASUN with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 6.7.

The Bisons and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is averaging 15.1 points for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Ortiz averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. KJ Johnson is shooting 47.0% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article