OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ahsan Asadullah has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has accounted for 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.
PREVIOUSLY: Lipscomb scored 96 and came away with a 24-point win over Trevecca Nazarene when these two teams faced off during the 2019-20 season.
DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 3-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bisons offense scored 66.5 points per matchup across those 11 games.
