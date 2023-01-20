Lipscomb Bisons play the Bellarmine Knights on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bellarmine Knights (9-11, 4-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-8, 4-3 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb heads into a matchup against Bellarmine as winners of three games in a row. The Bisons are 9-1 on their home court. Lipscomb is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Knights have gone 4-3 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is fifth in the ASUN with 14.9 assists per game led by Juston Betz averaging 3.5.

The Bisons and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is shooting 59.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Ben Johnson is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 9.7 points. Garrett Tipton is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

