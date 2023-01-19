Lipscomb earns 75-62 victory over Eastern Kentucky

Ognacevic also contributed six rebounds for the Bisons (12-8, 4-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Derrin Boyd scored 18 points and added six rebounds. A.J McGinnis recorded 15 points and was 5-of-11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).

The Colonels (12-8, 5-2) were led in scoring by Leland Walker, who finished with 17 points. Eastern Kentucky also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Devontae Blanton. Michael Moreno also had eight points, 12 rebounds and three steals.