Asadullah finished with 19 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished four assists. KJ Johnson added 15 points and Fleming contributed 13 for Lipscomb ( 9-14, 4-6).
Christian Agnew scored 20 points to lead North Alabama (10-13, 5-5). Mervin James added 15 points and Emanuel Littles contributed 10 points.
The Bisons leveled the season series against the Lions with the win. North Alabama defeated Lipscomb 82-69 on Jan. 11. Lipscomb plays at Kennesaw State Saturday. North Alabama hosts ASUN leader Liberty Saturday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.