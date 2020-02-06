FLORENCE, Alabama — Ahsan Asadullah and Andrew Fleming each hit a free throw in the final minute to help Lipscomb upset North Alabama, 73-71 in an Atlantic Sun Conference game Thursday night.

Asadullah made just 1 of 5 from the free throw line, but he hit the first of two shots with :47 left to give Lipscomb a 72-68 advantage. James Alexander hit a 3-pointer to pull the Lions within one with :34 to play, but North Alabama missed two 3s in the closing seconds after Fleming padded the Lipscomb lead.