Lipscomb hosts North Florida in conference matchup

North Florida Ospreys (11-15, 6-8 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (16-11, 8-6 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Carter Hendricksen and the North Florida Ospreys visit Jacob Ognacevic and the Lipscomb Bisons in ASUN action. The Bisons have gone 12-1 at home. Lipscomb is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ospreys have gone 6-8 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is averaging 16.5 points for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Hendricksen is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Ospreys. Jose Placer is averaging 14.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

