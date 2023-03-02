Kennesaw State plays Lipscomb in ASUN Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lipscomb Bisons (20-12, 11-7 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (24-8, 15-3 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -4.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls play in the ASUN Tournament against the Lipscomb Bisons. The Owls are 15-3 against ASUN opponents and 9-5 in non-conference play. Kennesaw State averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bisons are 11-7 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is ninth in the ASUN with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Ognacevic averaging 1.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Stroud is averaging nine points and 6.5 rebounds for the Owls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Ognacevic is shooting 60.3% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

