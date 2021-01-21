THREAT FROM DEEP: Florida Gulf Coast’s Abaev has attempted five 3-pointers and has connected on 20 percent of them.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bisons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Lipscomb has an assist on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) over its previous three games while Florida Gulf Coast has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Bisons have averaged 18.9 free throws per game this season, including 22.2 per game against conference foes.
