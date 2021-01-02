SAVVY SENIORS: Liberty’s Elijah Cuffee, Chris Parker and Keegan McDowell have combined to score 35 percent of all Flames scoring this season.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius McGhee has connected on 38.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.
PERFECT WHEN: Liberty is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Flames are 3-4 this season when they block fewer than three shots.
STREAK SCORING: Lipscomb has scored 82 points per game and allowed 61.8 over its four-game home winning streak.
DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-best rate in the nation. The Lipscomb defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 273rd among Division I teams).
___
___
