Lipscomb visits Jacksonville State following Daniels' 21-point outing

Lipscomb Bisons (13-8, 5-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-13, 1-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -2.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Peyton Daniels scored 21 points in Jacksonville State’s 87-81 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Gamecocks are 6-3 in home games. Jacksonville State has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

The Bisons are 5-3 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is fifth in the ASUN giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demaree King is averaging 14 points for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 9.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

