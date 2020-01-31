The 27-year-old former Vanderbilt star has been absent from the bench and practices since UConn (19-1, 9-0 American) lost to Baylor on Jan. 9. The school had said she was not feeling well.

Elliott, who currently is an associate athletic director at UConn, previously served as a member of Geno Auriemma’s staff from 1998-2009. Elliott played on UConn’s first national championship team in 1995.

The 45-year-old Elliott returned to UConn after serving as head coach at Cincinnati from 2009-2018.