Justin Forrest made half of his 14 shots and scored 20 to pace the Mountaineers (10-10, 4-5). Forrest also had a career-high eight steals. O’Showen Williams added 11 points and six rebounds.
Appalachian State shot just 33% from the floor, 31% from beyond the arc and made only 14 of 23 free throws (61%). Little Rock shot 54% overall, 41% from distance and made 10 of 13 foul shots (77%).
