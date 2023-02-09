Little Rock defeats Morehead State 72-68

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — CJ White scored 15 points to help Little Rock defeat Morehead State 72-68 on Thursday night.
Mark Freeman led the way for the Eagles (16-10, 9-4) with 18 points and six rebounds. Morehead State also got 13 points from Drew Thelwell. In addition, Alex Gross finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Eagles.
