BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The versatile Markquis Nowell is averaging 17.2 points, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Trojans. Ruot Monyyong is also a primary contributor, producing 11.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Ike Smith, who is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.SOLID SMITH: Smith has connected on 33.3 percent of the 159 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.2 percent of his free throws this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-7 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 21-3 when it scores at least 67.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is a perfect 16-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Trojans are 5-10 when scoring any fewer than that.
DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Trojans have averaged 24 free throws per game and 30.4 per game over their last five games.
