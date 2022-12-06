Little Rock faces Memphis on 3-game losing streak

Little Rock Trojans (2-6) at Memphis Tigers (6-2)
The Trojans are 0-6 on the road. Little Rock gives up 83.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. DeAndre Williams is shooting 57.1% and averaging 13.8 points for Memphis.
D.J. Smith is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Trojans. Myron Gardner is averaging 12.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for Little Rock.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.