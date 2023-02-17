Little Rock hosts Eastern Illinois following Gordon's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-19, 5-10 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-20, 4-11 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Deantoni Gordon scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 82-81 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles. The Trojans are 7-5 on their home court. Little Rock is 2-5 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 5-10 in conference play. Eastern Illinois is second in the OVC with 14.4 assists per game led by Yaakema Rose Jr. averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is averaging 13.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Trojans. Gordon is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Kinyon Hodges is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Caleb Donaldson is averaging 9.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 78.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article