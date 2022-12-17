Little Rock hosts King and Jacksonville State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Little Rock Trojans (3-7) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-5) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -7.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Demaree King scored 25 points in Jacksonville State’s 97-63 victory over the Reinhardt Eagles.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 at home. Jacksonville State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 0-7 in road games. Little Rock is fourth in the OVC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Myron Gardner averaging 9.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: King averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Skyelar Potter is shooting 48.5% and averaging 15.2 points for Jacksonville State.

D.J. Smith is averaging 13.2 points for the Trojans. Gardner is averaging 12.6 points for Little Rock.

