Little Rock hosts King and Jacksonville State

Little Rock Trojans (3-7) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-5)
The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 at home. Jacksonville State is 1-0 in one-possession games.
The Trojans are 0-7 in road games. Little Rock is fourth in the OVC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Myron Gardner averaging 9.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: King averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Skyelar Potter is shooting 48.5% and averaging 15.2 points for Jacksonville State.
D.J. Smith is averaging 13.2 points for the Trojans. Gardner is averaging 12.6 points for Little Rock.
___
