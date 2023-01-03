Little Rock hosts Lindenwood after Cole's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lindenwood Lions (6-9, 1-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-10, 1-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Keenon Cole scored 23 points in Lindenwood’s 82-64 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Trojans are 5-0 on their home court. Little Rock has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 1-1 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood ranks ninth in the OVC with 12.5 assists per game led by Kevin Caldwell Jr. averaging 4.1.

The Trojans and Lions square off Wednesday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Walker averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Myron Gardner is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

Caldwell is averaging 12.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Lions. Chris Childs is averaging 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

