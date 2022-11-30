Little Rock hosts Shabazz and San Francisco

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-1)
The Trojans are 0-5 on the road. Little Rock is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shabazz is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for San Francisco.
D.J. Smith is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Trojans. Myron Gardner is averaging 12.9 points for Little Rock.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.