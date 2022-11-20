Little Rock knocks off Jackson State 94-91

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Myron Gardner’s 23 points helped Little Rock defeat Jackson State 94-91 on Sunday night.
The Tigers (0-3) were led in scoring by Trace Young, who finished with 24 points. Ken Evans added 20 points, six rebounds and two steals for Jackson State. Jamarcus Jones also had 12 points and eight rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Little Rock visits Indiana while Jackson State visits Michigan.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.