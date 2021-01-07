PERFECT WHEN: The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-0 when recording at least 10 offensive rebounds and 1-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Trojans are 5-0 when the team blocks at least two shots and 1-3 when they fall short of that total.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette has 39 assists on 74 field goals (52.7 percent) across its previous three games while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 53 of 88 field goals (60.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked first in the Sun Belt with an average of 77 possessions per game.
