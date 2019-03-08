Louisiana-Monroe (15-14, 8-9) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (10-20, 5-12)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock looks for its fourth straight win over Louisiana-Monroe at Jack Stephens Center. The last victory for the Warhawks at Arkansas-Little Rock was a 77-61 win on Feb. 5, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Rayjon Tucker has averaged 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while Nikola Maric has put up 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Warhawks, Daishon Smith has averaged 22.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Travis Munnings has put up 14 points and 7.6 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Smith has directly created 43 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last three games. Smith has 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Trojans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Warhawks. Arkansas-Little Rock has 46 assists on 79 field goals (58.2 percent) across its past three contests while Louisiana-Monroe has assists on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Louisiana-Monroe offense has turned the ball over on 16.3 percent of its possessions, the 29th-best mark in Division I. 22.4 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Trojans are ranked 330th, nationally).

