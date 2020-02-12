BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Texas State’s Isiah Small has averaged eight points and 6.5 rebounds while Mason Harrell has put up 9.6 points. For the Trojans, Markquis Nowell has averaged 17.5 points, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals while Ruot Monyyong has put up 12 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Nowell has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Trojans are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 18-2 when they exceed 63 points. The Bobcats are 0-7 when allowing 68 or more points and 15-3 when holding opponents below 68.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bobcats are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 9-10 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Trojans are 13-0 when they score at least 72 points and 5-7 on the year when falling short of 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last three games.

