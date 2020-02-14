SAVVY SENIORS: Texas-Arlington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis, Jabari Narcis and Jordan Phillips have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 69 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Markquis Nowell has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Texas-Arlington is 0-10 when opposing teams score 71 or more points. Arkansas-Little Rock is a perfect 13-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points and has averaged 83.6 points per game over its last five.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Trojans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington has 40 assists on 70 field goals (57.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 51 of 81 field goals (63 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

