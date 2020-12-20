SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell, Ruot Monyyong and Ben Coupet Jr. have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.
CREATING OFFENSE: Nowell has accounted for 58 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 33 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 83.5 points per game.
