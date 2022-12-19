Little Rock takes on Central Arkansas after Gardner's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-6) at Little Rock Trojans (3-8) Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Myron Gardner scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 72-62 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The Trojans have gone 3-0 at home. Little Rock ranks seventh in the OVC in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Gardner leads the Trojans with 9.2 boards.

The Bears are 0-4 on the road. Central Arkansas is seventh in the ASUN scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Eddy Kayouloud averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gardner is averaging 13.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Trojans. D.J. Smith is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Camren Hunter is averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists for the Bears. Kayouloud is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

