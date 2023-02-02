Little Rock takes on Southeast Missouri State following Gordon's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Little Rock Trojans (7-16, 3-7 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (12-11, 7-3 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -8.5; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Deantoni Gordon scored 25 points in Little Rock’s 91-89 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Redhawks are 6-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is fourth in the OVC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 6.2.

The Trojans have gone 3-7 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Myron Gardner is averaging 13.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Gordon is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

