Little Rock turns back NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist 71-60

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nigel John had 16 points, DeAntoni Gordon scored 14 and Myron Gardner added a double-double as Little Rock turned back NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist 71-60 on Thursday.
Kendric Robinson paced the Buffaloes with 16 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Williams and Joshua Williams both scored 10.
Little Rock had a 52-39 edge in rebounds and made seven more foul shots than the Buffaloes.
