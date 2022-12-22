Little Rock visits Arkansas State after Fields' 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Little Rock Trojans (4-8) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-5) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Caleb Fields scored 22 points in Arkansas State’s 72-65 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-1 in home games. Arkansas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Omar El-Sheikh averaging 6.1.

The Trojans have gone 0-8 away from home. Little Rock is fifth in the OVC scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fields is shooting 50.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Red Wolves. Malcolm Farrington is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Myron Gardner is shooting 44.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Trojans. D.J. Smith is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

