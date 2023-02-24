Little Rock visits Childs and Lindenwood

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Little Rock Trojans (10-20, 6-11 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (10-20, 5-12 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Chris Childs scored 25 points in Lindenwood’s 105-102 overtime win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Lions have gone 8-4 at home. Lindenwood is 6-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans are 6-11 in conference matchups. Little Rock has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keenon Cole is shooting 53.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Lions. Childs is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Myron Gardner is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article