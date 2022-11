Indiana went 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers shot 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers after Myron Gardner scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 94-91 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

Little Rock went 9-19 overall with a 1-10 record on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.