Little Rock Trojans (7-16, 3-7 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (12-11, 7-3 OVC)Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Deantoni Gordon scored 25 points in Little Rock's 91-89 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.The Redhawks have gone 6-3 at home. Southeast Missouri State ranks ninth in the OVC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 2.5.The Trojans are 3-7 against OVC opponents. Little Rock allows 78.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is averaging 17.9 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.Myron Gardner is averaging 13.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Gordon is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.Trojans: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.