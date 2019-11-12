The Tigers (2-1) were up 77-67 with 2:00 remaining. Johnson led the Lipscomb charge to get into the lead momentarily as he drove for a layup after a steal, nailed a 3-pointer and dropped in two free throws to close to 77-74 with 1:27 left. Andrew Fleming followed with a layup to trail 77-76 as the Tigers were scoreless in the final 3:00 until Littlejohn hit the winning jumper.