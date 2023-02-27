Littlepage-Boggs leads Baylor women over No. 12 Texas 63-54

AUSTIN, Texas — Freshman Darrianna Littlepage-Buggs finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds off the bench to lead Baylor to a 63-54 victory over No. 12 Texas on Monday night.
Reserve Taylor Jones paced the Longhorns (22-8, 13-4) with 15 points and 13 rebounds for her third double-double. Rori Harmon totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Shaylee Gonzales scored 10. Front-running Texas leads No. 16 Oklahoma by a half-game heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
Littlepage-Buggs scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting to lead Baylor to a 20-18 lead after one quarter. Asberry scored half her points in the second period to stretch the Bears’ lead to 37-32 at intermission.
Texas got within two points midway through the third quarter, but Andrews answered with a layup and Asberry followed with a 3-pointer for a three-possession lead. Asberry scored the final bucket of the quarter with 61 seconds left and Baylor led 50-45.
Andrews’ 3-pointer capped an 11-4 run and Baylor pushed its lead to double digits with 3:34 left to play. Texas scored just five points from there.
The Longhorns lost for just the second time in 16 home games this season.
UP NEXT
Texas: The Longhorns close out the regular season at Kansas State on Saturday.
Baylor: The Bears end the regular season at home against West Virginia on Saturday.
