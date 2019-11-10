Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey topped the Thundering Herd (1-1) with 20 points apiece.

Toledo shot 51.5% from the floor and 56% from beyond the 3-point arc (14 of 25). Marshall shot 43% from the floor, including 26% from distance (6 of 23). Toledo won the battle of the boards 43-29.

