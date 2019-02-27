Central Connecticut (11-18, 5-11) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (13-15, 7-9)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn looks for its fifth straight win over Central Connecticut at Steinberg Wellness Center. The last victory for the Blue Devils at Long Island-Brooklyn was an 86-82 win on Feb. 27, 2014.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tyler Kohl and Jamir Coleman have led the Blue Devils. Kohl has averaged 18.1 points, seven rebounds and 4.6 assists while Coleman has recorded 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Blackbirds have been led by Raiquan Clark and Ty Flowers. Clark has averaged 19.8 points and seven rebounds while Flowers has put up 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

TERRIFIC TYLER: Kohl has connected on 33.1 percent of the 124 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Connecticut is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 11-9 when scoring at least 63.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blackbirds have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. Long Island-Brooklyn has an assist on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Central Connecticut has assists on 30 of 73 field goals (41.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn has made 8.2 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among NEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.