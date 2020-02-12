VARYING EXPERIENCE: Long Island-Brooklyn has leaned on senior leadership this year while Central Connecticut has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Sharks, seniors Raiquan Clark, Ty Flowers and Julian Batts have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 65 percent of all Sharks points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Greg Outlaw, Jamir Reed, Myles Baker and Xavier Wilson have combined to account for 48 percent of Central Connecticut’s scoring this season.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Blue Devils have scored 64.3 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 56.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CLARK: Clark has connected on 38.2 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.5 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Sharks are 0-8 when they score 66 points or fewer and 11-5 when they exceed 66 points. The Blue Devils are 0-23 when they fail to score more than 78 points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Sharks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut has 32 assists on 77 field goals (41.6 percent) across its past three contests while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 36 of 66 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 76.2 points per game.

