NEW YORK — Raiquan Clark scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn rallied in the second half to edge Fairleigh Dickinson 79-77 on Saturday.

Clark was 7 of 16 from the field for the Blackbirds (9-8, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Ty Flowers added 18 points, Raul Frias had 13 points and Eral Penn had 12 points with nine rebounds.

LIU-Brooklyn had a 40-25 rebounding advantage over Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Blackbirds trailed 37-31 at the break and were down 57-48 with 11:45 to go in the second half. Flowers answered with a jumper and two 3-pointers and Frias and Jashaun Agosto also drained 3s as part of a 22-10 surge that gave the Blackbirds a 71-67 lead with 6:06 remaining. They never trailed after that although the Knights (6-11, 1-4) were able to cut it to 78-77 with 1:16 left.

Darnell Edge had 20 points for the Knights who have lost three straight. Elyjah Williams added 18 points and Kaleb Bishop 16.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.