Ty Flowers, who led the Sharks in scoring heading into the matchup with 20 points per game, had only six points.
Brandon Rush had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Knights (4-21, 4-11). John Square Jr. added 17 points. Devon Dunn had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. LIU Brooklyn defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 79-75 on Jan. 23.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com