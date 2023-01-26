LIU faces Sacred Heart, looks to stop 8-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Long Island Sharks (2-18, 0-8 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-11, 4-3 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -12.5; over/under is 149 BOTTOM LINE: LIU comes into the matchup with Sacred Heart as losers of eight in a row. The Pioneers have gone 5-3 in home games. Sacred Heart is fourth in the NEC with 13.9 assists per game led by Mike Sixsmith averaging 2.7.

The Sharks have gone 0-8 against NEC opponents. LIU has a 2-10 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

R.J. Greene is averaging eight points and 3.5 assists for the Sharks. Marko Maletic is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Sharks: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

