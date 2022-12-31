LIU hosts Galette and Sacred Heart

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-9, 0-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (2-11, 0-1 NEC) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -6; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits the Long Island Sharks after Nico Galette scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 74-67 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Sharks have gone 2-2 in home games. LIU gives up 82.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.3 points per game.

The Pioneers have gone 0-1 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is averaging 17.6 points for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

Galette is averaging 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and two steals for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

