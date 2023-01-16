LIU hosts Moreno and Saint Francis (BKN)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (8-9, 1-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (2-15, 0-5 NEC) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -3.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) visits the Long Island Sharks after Larry Moreno scored 24 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 82-79 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Sharks are 2-3 on their home court. LIU is ninth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 83.6 points while holding opponents to 48.5% shooting.

The Terriers are 1-3 in conference play. Saint Francis (BKN) is fifth in the NEC with 12.9 assists per game led by Rob Higgins averaging 3.6.

The Sharks and Terriers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sharks. Quion Burns is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

Higgins is scoring 11.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Terriers. Moreno is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

