LIU hosts Sacred Heart following Galette's 23-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-9, 0-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (2-11, 0-1 NEC) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays the Long Island Sharks after Nico Galette scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 74-67 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks. The Sharks have gone 2-2 in home games. LIU is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers are 0-1 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart ranks fourth in the NEC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Galette averaging 2.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Johnson is averaging 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Sharks. Marko Maletic is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

Raheem Solomon is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals. Galette is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

